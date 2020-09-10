LSU reminds season ticket holders of Fri., Sept. 11 opt-out deadline

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is reminding season ticket holders that the deadline to opt out of their tickets for 2020 football campaign is Friday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.
Brian Broussard, LSU director of ticket operations, said all LSU football season ticket holders have been sent an email containing an opt-out link and those fans wishing to opt out of their season tickets can simply click the link and fill out the form online and the opt out request will be processed.
He added fans who want to keep their tickets don’t have to do anything and they will be contacted once quantities and seating assignments are finalized, which will be determined the week of the first home game.
For more information on LSU football tickets, visit www.LSUtix.net.
