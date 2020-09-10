LSU looks for next 4 wide receivers to step up after loss of last year’s top 2 pass-catchers

“Once I’m in the game, my mindset is to kill whoever is in front of me,” said Marshall. “I’m just taking things one day at a time. Whoever is in front of me will have to deal with me. This year’s offense is just as fun as last year’s offense. Obviously, Scott Linehan is a very experienced guy. So, he’s going to get us right. He’s been getting us right. So, I’m looking forward to showing the world what we can do.”