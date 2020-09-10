LSP: 2 killed in head-on crash near Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with the Louisiana State Police (LSP) say they are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left two people dead in the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 10.
Investigators say the crash just after 12 a.m. on LA 67, south of LA 64 near Zachary. Brandon Cheatham, 16, of Zachary, and Anderson Wright, 34, of Baton Rouge, were killed in crash, according to state police.
Troopers say Cheatham was traveling northbound on LA 67 in a 2020 Chevrolet Impala and Wright was traveling southbound in a 2020 Nissan Maxima. For reasons still under investigation, Cheatham entered the southbound lane of LA 67 in an attempt to pass another northbound vehicle, according to investigators.
Police say the Chevrolet hit the Nissan head-on after it entered the southbound lane.
Trooper First Class Taylor Scrantz says both Cheatham and Wright were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash but were both pronounced dead at the scene.
Both drivers had one passenger in their vehicles and both passengers were wearing seatbelts and sustained moderate injuries, according to Scrantz. The passengers were taken to a local hospital.
Troopers say toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation by LSP.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.