Louisiana will go to Phase 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards just announced that Louisiana will move to Phase 3 starting Friday.
The governor announced Aug. 26 he was extending Phase Two until Friday, Sept. 11 due to the disruption of COVID-19 testing from Hurricane Laura, which made landfall Aug. 27. He also said in the days leading up to Hurricane Laura that the Lake Charles area had the highest number of coronavirus cases per capita in the state.
Louisiana has been in Phase Two since June 5 and Edwards closed bars for on-premises consumption and mandated masks statewide July 13. Edwards has indicated his statewide mask mandate is likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future, regardless of the phase of reopening the state is in.
The state has seen a steady decline in the percentage of positive tests since the mask mandate in mid-July, leading to a drop in hospitalizations.
