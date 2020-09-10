Joe Burrow’s NFL debut will air on WAFB-TV

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - WAFB-TV will televise Joe Burrow’s debut as an NFL quarterback Sunday, Sept. 13 when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
CBS’s live broadcast of the game is scheduled to air on WAFB-TV from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. CST Sunday.
Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2019 and led LSU to its fourth national championship in January, was drafted number one overall by the Bengals during the 2020 NFL Draft in April.
Since the NFL canceled all preseason games for the 2020 season, this will be the first televised game of the former LSU quarterback in a Bengals uniform.
Burrow, who played at Ohio State before transferring to LSU, grew up in The Plains, Ohio, which is about a three-hour drive from Cincinnati. The Bengals named Burrow one of seven team captains Sept. 9.
You can watch Burrow’s first NFL game on WAFB-TV Channel 9 and stream the game with the CBS All Access app.
WAFB-TV will also air a replay of the LSU’s 2019 victory over Florida, in which Burrow went 21-24 for 293 yards and three unanswered touchdowns, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
For more information on WAFB’s channel lineup on antenna, satellite, and cable click here.
RELATED STORIES:
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.