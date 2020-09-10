Hogs for the Cause helps Baton Rouge family with child dealing with brain cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since 2009, Hogs for the Cause has blessed 1,100 families burdened with pediatric brain tumors.
On Thursday, Sept. 10, one Baton Rouge family got a little extra help.
“We were in the hospital for two weeks. We were up here and never left his side, so that makes it harder, just in a financial standpoint,” said Shane Boudreax, father.
“These are some of the larger financial grants that attorneys give out, and we’re the number one in the country and pediatric brain cancer is the number one in children, so the demand for what we do is extreme,” said Becker Hall with Hogs for the Cause.
