High school football players begin contact drills

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday, Sept. 10 was a big day for high school football. Teams are finally allowed to do contact drills at practice.
While it’s certainly not exactly fall football weather just yet, football is finally back. One team that started its contact drills Thursday was Catholic High School.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9, the LHSAA executive committee decided contact drills for high school teams could begin immediately. They also voted to start the high school football season a weak earlier, on Oct. 1.
Head coach for the Catholic High Bears, Gabe Fertitta, is excited for his players and especially the seniors. The coach says they’re making sure to space players out when they can, and if a student athlete tests positive for COVID-19, they are being made to quarantine. They’re also implementing contact tracing to make sure those who were in close proximity to whoever tested positive can also isolate.
