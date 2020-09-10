’He can be the best tight end to ever play college football’ - LSU teammates gush over ‘eye candy’ Arik Gilbert

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With LSU losing so much offensive firepower from last year’s national championship juggernaut, including Biletnikoff Award winner Ja’Marr Chase recently opting out on the 2020 collegiate season, the Tigers certainly have their share of doubters.
But one new freshman in particular could play a major part in softening the blow. Five-star phenom Arik Gilbert was the Gatorade Male Athlete of the Year and the highest-ranked tight end in the history of 247Sports.
Junior wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. describes Gilbert as “eye candy" at 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds. Many believe Gilbert can win his share of Freshman of the Year awards for LSU.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.