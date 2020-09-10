2020 has been a particularly deadly year in EBR Parish, coroner says

2020 has been a devastating year for our community. To date, we have investigated 90 homicides, 175 overdoses, approximately 60 motor vehicle crash deaths, approximately 2,900 natural deaths, and 30 suicides. That is more than 30 homicides, more than 100 overdoses, more than 10 motor vehicle crash deaths, more than 900 natural deaths (approximately 425 COVID and 500 more due to other natural causes) compared to this time last year. We have investigated 15 less deaths by suicide compared to this time last year. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that have lost love ones this year.