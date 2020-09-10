2020 has been a particularly deadly year in EBR Parish, coroner says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 2020 has been a deadly year in East Baton Rouge Parish, and of course across the entire nation as well.
The parish has seen more homicides, overdoses, deadly wrecks, and natural deaths than this time in 2019. Suicides, however, are down compared to this time last year.
“I am glad that number is lower. I wish it was zero,” East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark said.
Dr. Clark posted the following message on Facebook Thursday, Sept. 10:
2020 has been a devastating year for our community. To date, we have investigated 90 homicides, 175 overdoses, approximately 60 motor vehicle crash deaths, approximately 2,900 natural deaths, and 30 suicides. That is more than 30 homicides, more than 100 overdoses, more than 10 motor vehicle crash deaths, more than 900 natural deaths (approximately 425 COVID and 500 more due to other natural causes) compared to this time last year. We have investigated 15 less deaths by suicide compared to this time last year. Our thoughts and prayers are with those that have lost love ones this year.
May God bless you and keep you safe.
Beau
Dr. Clark says he believes the ongoing pandemic may be playing a role in the increased number of overdose deaths due to the anxiety people may be feeling about the pandemic, and the fact that attention has shifted towards the pandemic and off the opioid crisis.
“I believe those factors do play a role, along with the fact that the media and community were regularly talking and educating the public about the opioid crisis and that essentially ceased when the COVID pandemic began,” Dr. Clark said.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department recently spoke about the increased number of homicides they’ve investigated in 2020. Labor Day weekend in particular was quite deadly for the city, with multiple fatal shootings, including one that left a 3-year-old girl dead. Law enforcement officials are hopeful the use of BRPD’s Real Time Crime Center will help them allocate more resources to high-crime areas.
