FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more hot, dry day before changes arrive

A second trough of low pressure/area of disturbed weather located east of the Bahamas will move into the Gulf and provide an additional boost to our rain chances through at least the mid part of next week. Daily rain chances will run 70% or better from Monday through Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. While rain is expected to be the primary impact from this system, the National Hurricane Center currently gives it a 30% chance of development, so we’ll need to watch it closely since it will likely track across the northern Gulf of Mexico.