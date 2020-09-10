FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hurricane Season really heating up; 2 systems could bring rain to La. coast next week

As that wave moves to the west, a disturbance currently east of The Bahamas is expected to make its way into the eastern Gulf. That disturbance will keep the WAFB area wet through the first half of next week. This broad low is given a 40% chance of tropical development after it moves over the eastern Gulf. From there,the latest forecast has it headed towards the north-central Gulf Coast. Obviously, this is a wave that we want to closely monitor through the weekend and into next week. The environment over the eastern Gulf Is it expected to be conducive for organization, but time may be the limiting factor in terms of overall organization and development. For now, the Storm Team acknowledges a chance that it could become a tropical depression, but strengthening into a tropical storm seems unlikely.