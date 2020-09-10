FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hurricane Season really heating up; 2 systems could bring rain to La. coast next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Storm Team told you rains would be returning with scattered to likely showers and t-storms over the weekend. That’s still true, but now we’re going to add Friday to the scattered rains mix as well.
Set rain chances Friday at 40% to 50%, with scattered t-showers developing during the afternoon. The WAFB area can expect high temperatures in the 90°s, but the update for Friday is substantially wetter than the First Alert forecast suggested just one day ago. So what happened?
A plume of tropical moisture linked to a broad area of low pressure (a tropical wave) over the northeastern Gulf will be drifting to the west from Thursday night into Friday. That will serve as the impetus for afternoon rains Friday and keep the forecast wet into the weekend too.
In fact, tropical moisture in a pair of waves will keep rain chances for the WAFB area running at 60% to 70% from Saturday through Wednesday, at least. The broad low in the northeastern Gulf is expected to move towards the southern Texas/northern Mexico coast after passing along the Louisiana coast. That wave has the attention of the National Hurricane Center (NHC), which is posting it with a 20% chance of development over the next five days (as of 1 p.m. Thursday).
As that wave moves to the west, a disturbance currently east of The Bahamas is expected to make its way into the eastern Gulf. That disturbance will keep the WAFB area wet through the first half of next week. This broad low is given a 40% chance of tropical development after it moves over the eastern Gulf. From there,the latest forecast has it headed towards the north-central Gulf Coast. Obviously, this is a wave that we want to closely monitor through the weekend and into next week. The environment over the eastern Gulf Is it expected to be conducive for organization, but time may be the limiting factor in terms of overall organization and development. For now, the Storm Team acknowledges a chance that it could become a tropical depression, but strengthening into a tropical storm seems unlikely.
With a ton of uncertainty surrounding this second Gulf disturbance, the forecast for the second half of next week is a bit uncertain. For the time being, plan on scattered to likely rains Thursday and Friday, with rain chances dropping to 20% to 30% for the following weekend.
The First Alert forecast keeps daily high temperatures at or just above 90° through the weekend and into Monday, but the cloudy and wet setup for next week should keep highs in the 80°s from Tuesday into the following weekend (Sept. 19 and 20).
Thursday, Sept. 10 is recognized as the climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season and Mother Nature seems to be making a point of that in 2020. In addition to the two areas that will be monitored in the Gulf, Tropical Storm Paulette and Tropical Storm Rene continue to spin over the open Atlantic.
The latest on Paulette has it becoming a hurricane and threatening Bermuda next week. As for Rene, the latest forecast has it briefly attaining hurricane intensity, but then weakening next week. More importantly, Rene does not look to be a landfall threat, but that’s far from the end of it.
A tropical wave that has just moved off the coast of Africa is given a 90% chance of development between now and Tuesday and appears destined to become Sally. Right behind that wave is another which is expected to reach the Atlantic in the next few days and is already given a 40% chance of tropical development by the NHC. As if that’s not enough, a satellite view from Africa shows a series of tropical waves lining up and heading towards the Atlantic as well.
And one more thing... On Thursday, NOAA issued a La Niña Advisory, signaling the onset of prolonged cooler than normal sea-surface temperatures anticipated for the eastern equatorial Pacific. Why is that important? Because of the interactions between the oceans and the atmosphere, scientists have found that wind shear over the Atlantic Basin tends to be reduced when La Niña is present. Less wind shear over the Atlantic means a more conducive atmosphere for tropical development.
The bottom line is remain prepared for a busy second half of the Atlantic tropical season.
