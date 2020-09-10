FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect steamy weather to continue with low rain chances as the week winds down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It will be a nice, quiet morning as you walk out the door on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 10.
Thursday’s temperatures will start out in the low/mid 70s and expect a high today in the mid 90s (with, of course, a heat index in “lower triple digits”). There is no mention of much, if any, rain activity on First Alert Doppler radar.
Overnight, expect conditions to be clear and a bit on the muggy side, with a low of 75°. Friday, we’ll add at least a few isolated showers to your end-of-the-week forecast, with 20% rain chances. Expect Friday to be hot and steamy with a high of 94°.
After Friday, be ready for a return of “umbrella weather” over the weekend.
