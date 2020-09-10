CRIME STOPPERS: Baton Rouge Fire Department searching for arson suspect

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is asking for the public’s help locating an arson suspect.
Kendrick Myles is wanted on the charge of simple arson, according to the fire department.
Authorities believe Myles intentionally started a fire at a vacant residence. The fire quickly spread and caused an estimated $50,000 in damages.
If you have any information on Kendrick Myles' whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
