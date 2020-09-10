BRPD identify pedestrian killed in hit and run near N Foster Drive; Investigators need help finding driver responsible

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department have identified the pedestrian killed following a hit and run in the 4500 block of Elm Drive.
Detectives say Chelvis Maiden, 44, of Zachary, was hit by a passing vehicle as he was walking on the side of the roadway.
Police say the driver of the vehicle made no attempt to stop or give any help after hitting Maiden, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators do not know what type of vehicle hit Maiden and are asking anyone with any information about the incident to call BRPD’s Traffic Homicide Division at 225-389-7819 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
