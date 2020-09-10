Bacon, Lobster, Lettuce, and Tomato Sandwiches

By Chef John Folse | September 10, 2020 at 2:49 PM CDT - Updated September 10 at 2:49 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you may be familiar with the famous Lobster Rolls. In many parts of the country, such as south Louisiana, we love a full-sized, hearty handful of a sandwich. This is our rendition of a Lobster Roll.

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Yields: 6 servings

Ingredients:

3 lobster tails, cooked and meat chopped

12 slices applewood-smoked bacon, cooked

6 pieces butter lettuce, washed and dried

6 slices tomato

¾ cup mayonnaise

Creole mustard to taste

1 tbsp ketchup

1 tbsp fresh lemon juice

1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon leaves

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves

salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

6 large croissants or French bread baguettes or 12 slices bread

Method:

In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, lemon juice, tarragon, thyme, salt, pepper, granulated garlic and hot sauce and mix well. If using croissants or French bread, using a bread knife, halve croissants lengthwise. Spread mayonnaise mixture over each side of bread and divide lobster meat equally on 6 pieces. Top with butter lettuce, tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon and a pinch of fresh crackled black pepper. Top with remaining bread and serve immediately.

