Bacon, Lobster, Lettuce, and Tomato Sandwiches

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of you may be familiar with the famous Lobster Rolls. In many parts of the country, such as south Louisiana, we love a full-sized, hearty handful of a sandwich. This is our rendition of a Lobster Roll.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
3 lobster tails, cooked and meat chopped
12 slices applewood-smoked bacon, cooked
6 pieces butter lettuce, washed and dried
6 slices tomato
¾ cup mayonnaise
Creole mustard to taste
1 tbsp ketchup
1 tbsp fresh lemon juice
1 tsp chopped fresh tarragon leaves
1 tsp fresh thyme leaves
salt and freshly cracked black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
6 large croissants or French bread baguettes or 12 slices bread
Method:
In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup, lemon juice, tarragon, thyme, salt, pepper, granulated garlic and hot sauce and mix well. If using croissants or French bread, using a bread knife, halve croissants lengthwise. Spread mayonnaise mixture over each side of bread and divide lobster meat equally on 6 pieces. Top with butter lettuce, tomatoes, 2 strips of bacon and a pinch of fresh crackled black pepper. Top with remaining bread and serve immediately.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.