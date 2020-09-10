Ascension School System to announce new in-person learning schedule next week

Also, we are happy to share that the United States Department of Agriculture has allocated funds to allow all Ascension Public Schools students to receive one free breakfast and one free lunch per school day. Meals offered at curbside will also be served to students at no cost. This began today and will continue until the allocated funds are depleted. Visitor and employee meals are not covered under this funding nor are student second meals or extra sales items. These items will remain available for purchase at the schools. We will notify you if and when changes occur to the free student meal program. In the meantime, we hope students take advantage of free, nutritious school meals each day.