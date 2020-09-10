Ascension Parish students donate to kids affected by Hurricane Laura

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - In Ascension Parish, students in Christie Freshwater’s 4th grade class at Lakeside Primary School are bringing in donations to give to those affected by Hurricane Laura, which made landfall exactly two weeks ago on Aug. 27.
Students brought in various donations like clothing, canned goods, baby items, and pet food. For Freshwater’s students, it was a valuable lesson about giving back to those in need.
“I just hope that they take away, find a need, anytime there is a need, try to be part of the solution and help others, even if it’s a small thing, someone needs help and you might be able to help them,” said Freshwater.
The Cajun Navy 2016 will deliver the items students brought in on Saturday, Sept. 12.
