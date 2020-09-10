ACTION JACKSON: Landlord, tenant going back and forth over $700 water bill

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Imagine getting a nearly $700 water bill in the mail... That was the case for one woman in Zachary.
She says she’s been going back and forth with her landlord and the water company, but has not been able to get answer about her startlingly high bill.
“Nobody should have to worry about the bills coming up. I’m doing that. I’m worried,” said Yolanda Williams.
Williams reached out to WAFB’s Action Jackson, who was able to get her some help. He has that full report tonight on 9News at 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.