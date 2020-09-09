Zachary boy undergoing cancer treatment gets surprise from Dreams Come True of Louisiana

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A 5-year-old boy in Zachary got a special surprise Wednesday, Sept. 9 in the form of a brand new tree house.
Ethan’s family found out around Mardi Gras that he had a tumor the size of a softball in his body. He had surgery to have it removed, then underwent radiation treatments, and now only has a few chemotherapy sessions left.
Dreams Come True of Louisiana, a non-profit organization that grants wishes for kids in the state with life-threatening illnesses, granted Ethan’s wish for a new tree house, which was unveiled Wednesday afternoon.
The tree house was donated and built by a Zachary area contractor and is valued at around $6,000. Dreams Come True of Louisiana also donated items to fill the tree house for Ethan and his three young brothers to play with.
“You know, it’s just really amazing, you know, when we’re going through, in a sense, a family crisis that people have a heart, even with the current pandemic that is going on. People have been very very gracious and generous with their gifts and everything,” said Ethan’s parents, Nick and Amber Johnson.
Ethan is now in remission and is on the road to recovery.
