YOUR MONEY: Experts talk about what’s good to buy in September

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Every month, Retailmenot.com analyzes the top five items you’re going to save the most money on. Some of these items seem to have rolled off the Labor Day weekend sales.
Here are the top five items where you’ll get the most bang for your buck, and it’s mostly big ticket items.
1. Patio Furniture
As summer starts coming to an end, you’ll see markdowns for outdoor decor and furniture as the shelves get cleared for fall items. Retailmenot.com says shoppers can find deals of up to 70% off the Labor Day sale on Overstock.com.
2. Mattresses
Sleep experts recommend replacing your mattress every seven to eight years. This is an expensive purchase, so you want to do some research before making the investment. Retailmenot.com found some Labor Day sales continuing throughout the month.
3. Washers and Dryers
New models for the upcoming year will start hitting stores in September, so retailers are trying to move inventory from previous years. If you’re looking to replace your machines immediately, this is a good time to buy, but if you can wait just a little bit longer, savings experts say the next best time to save on these items is Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
4. Maternity Clothing
If you’re pregnant or are looking to get a gift for an expecting mom in September, you’ll see the best deals from stores like Motherhood Maternity. Online deals show $20 off $75 or more.
5. Staycations
The pandemic put a pause on many vacations, so why not pamper yourself at a local hotel? You’ll have to do some digging to find a place you’ll want to stay, but experts say the search is worth it if you’re trying to get out of the house.
Always remember to look for cash back offers as well. If you’re shopping online, make sure you do an internet search for cash back offers and free shipping. It’s a no-brainer to get virtual currency back while spending your money.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.