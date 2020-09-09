Wednesday, September 9: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, September 9, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 154,955 total cases - 1,511 new cases - which includes a backlog of 690 cases reported to the state dating from Aug. 6 - Sept. 4
- 4,970 total deaths - 15 new deaths
- 782 patients in hospitals - decrease of 17 patients
- 123 patients on ventilators - decrease of 8 patients
- 140,440 patients recovered - increase of 6,008 patients
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Sept. 1 and Sept. 8.
- 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- People aged 29 and under represent 41% of these cases.
- 30% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Tuesday, Sept. 8, 31,569 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 1,999,027.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday, Aug. 26 he will be extending Phase Two of reopening the state’s economy until Friday, Sept. 11.
