Tropics still cooking, but no immediate threats to Gulf Coast

And finally, we’re monitoring a strong tropical wave that will likely emerge from Africa on Thursday. Models remain bullish on development with this system and the National Hurricane Center has development odds at 80%. This one likely emerges a bit farther south on the African coast than Paulette or Rene did, so it may have a somewhat better chance of getting farther west in the Atlantic. However, models have been inconsistent on its track, showing a wide range of possibilities. One complicating factor is yet another strong wave right behind it on the African continent that may cause some sort of interaction. Obviously given the distance from the U.S. to Africa, we’ve got plenty of time to monitor trends here.