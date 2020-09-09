Teen injured during overnight shooting on Jefferson Ave.

Teen injured during overnight shooting on Jefferson Ave.
8720-BRPD generic police car-wafb (Source: WAFB)
By Samantha Morgan | September 9, 2020 at 9:00 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 9:00 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge teen was injured early Wednesday morning after shots were fired.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at roughly 1:30 a.m. on September 9. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Jefferson Street, which is located off Plank Road not far from the interstate.

Police said the teen is a female, but did not provide her age. They only confirmed that the girl is a juvenile.

Investigators say they have not established a motive or suspect for this shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867)

