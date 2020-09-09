Teen injured during overnight shooting on Jefferson Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge teen was injured early Wednesday morning after shots were fired.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at roughly 1:30 a.m. on September 9. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Jefferson Street, which is located off Plank Road not far from the interstate.
Police said the teen is a female, but did not provide her age. They only confirmed that the girl is a juvenile.
Investigators say they have not established a motive or suspect for this shooting. The investigation is ongoing.
If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867)
