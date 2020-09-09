Pedestrian struck, killed in hit and run near N Foster Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday night on Elm Drive near N Foster Drive.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9 in the 4500 block of Elm Drive.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say it’s believed the person was hit by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene. Police say the person hit died on the scene.
Anyone with information on the vehicle involved should call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
