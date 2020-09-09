Mother says she’s grateful for virtual-only option in EBR Parish; about 30% of students will learn online

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) is reporting as of now, more than 11,000 students have signed up for the virtual-only learning model. That’s about 30% of students enrolled in the district.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson talked with one mother who says she’s grateful her kids have the option to learn from home.
Officials with the school system say they will reopen the virtual-only opt-in later in September once a decision about 6th through 12th grade students returning to school or not has been made.
