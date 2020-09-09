Metro council to weigh decision on $5M settlement for Sterling family civil suit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council will weigh whether to approve a $5 million settlement for the family of Alton Sterling.
The vote is slated to be taken up at the metro council’s regularly scheduled meeting at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9. The lawsuit, filed back in 2017 by Sterling’s family, alleges the man’s killing in 2016 exemplifies the longstanding racial issues and excessive force problems within the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Both the parish attorney’s counsel and lawyers representing Sterling’s family met with a mediator back on Oct. 3, 2019. That mediator gave his thoughts on what the case was worth and that’s when the $5 million figure was determined.
Sterling was shot and killed by BRPD Officer Blane Salamoni on July 5, 2016.
“I think that we’ve done our due diligence as a metro council to resolve this matter, and I think unfortunately, there’s going to be a high bill to pay at the end,” said Councilwoman Chauna Banks.
In order to move forward, seven metro council members would need to vote for the settlement. If an agreement is not made to settle, the case is scheduled to go to court in March of 2021.
