Metro council makes decision on Sterling family civil suit judgment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council voted Wednesday, Sept. 9 on a $5 million judgment for the family of Alton Sterling in a wrongful death civil suit.
With 6 votes for and 5 against, the vote failed because it did not get the required seven votes.
The city, the Baton Rouge Police Department, and its insurance company, former police chief, Carl Dabadie, and both officers involved in the shooting are all named in the suit.
The lawsuit, filed back in 2017 by Sterling’s family, alleges the man’s killing in 2016 exemplifies the longstanding racial issues and excessive force problems within the Baton Rouge Police Department.
