LSU creating its own disinfectant wipes with chemical recommended by CDC

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU classes for the fall semester have started, but now, students are expected to do one more thing before or after class. They’re expected to clean off their desks and seats when they either enter or leave class to keep the classrooms clean for other students and teachers.
“So we had like an introductory table whenever you first walked into the class and you had to take a Clorox wipe and then wipe down all of your seating area,” said Paige Couvrn, a freshman at LSU.
The custodial crew at LSU is making its own disinfectant wipes to protect students from COVID-19. A bucket of wipes is placed in every classroom and lab across the campus. The custodial crew usually checks twice per week to make sure the bucket contains enough wipes for the students and teachers.
“Well as people have noticed, there are not sanitizing wipes on grocery store shelves, so there’s a production problem that’s not matching the demand we have. So as we prepare the campus for the beginning of the fall semester, we realize that we were going to have to find a way to get wipes into the classroom,” said Tammy Millican, executive director of facility and property oversight at LSU.
The chemical LSU uses in the wipes is recommended by the CDC; it’s peroxide multi-surface cleaner that the CDC says kills the coronavirus. Students and teachers are even using the wipes to clean personal items.
“Students, they do it on individual things. Some students actually sanitize their own computers whenever they get into class, but most of the time, you will grab a wipe and you’ll wipe your hands. Sometimes people wipe their phones,” said Ronald Toups, another freshman.
There are about 300 wipes in each bucket. Students can take as many wipes as they need to feel comfortable in class.
