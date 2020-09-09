THE INVESTIGATORS: High-price legal team costs city-parish over $170k in lawsuit involving Alton Sterling’s family ahead of expected trial

According to invoices requested by the 9News Investigators, the city-parish has already had to pay $179,102 in legal fees related to the case. Since 2018, the city-parish has hired a team of attorneys to handle the matter. One of them makes $225 an hour. So far, that legal team has racked up more than 687 hours of work related to the case. Those charges are for different things from meetings to court filings. All of the money paid ultimately comes out of the taxpayers' pocket.