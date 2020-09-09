Former LSU QB Joe Burrow named Bengals captain

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU and now rookie NFL quarterback Joe Burrow has been named one of the seven captains for the Cincinnati Bengals.
The team posted the information on social media on Wednesday, September 9.
Burrow said it was one of his goals but he didn’t really expect to be a captain. He added he’s happy the team decided he should be one of the players to get that honor.
Burrow is the only quarterback from the 2020 draft class that has been named a starter for week one.
Former Saints safety Vonn Bell was also named a captain for the Bengals.
