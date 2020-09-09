FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tired of the heat? No sign of fall weather just yet

By this weekend and into next week, high pressure will be centered just to our north, leaving the door for disturbances and tropical moisture to move in from the east. With that in mind, we’ll be settling into a more unsettled pattern as daily rain chances reach 50% to 60% from Saturday through at least the mid part of next week. While there are no signs of a significant cold front moving through, the increased cloud cover and moisture may at least keep highs in the upper 80s by the second half of next week.