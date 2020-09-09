FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tired of the heat? No sign of fall weather just yet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re still about two weeks away from the official start of fall and the forecast shows no signs of summer loosening its grip on our local weather anytime soon. Colder air that has surged south over the western states will remain bottled up to our west as our highs continue to reach the low to mid 90s daily through at least early next week.
Today’s Outlook
Today shapes up to be similar to what we experienced on Tuesday, with isolated showers and t-storms and highs topping out in the low 90s for most. With rain chances only posted at 20%, cooling showers will be hard to come by and heat index values this afternoon will peak near 100° in many areas.
Rest of This Week
It only gets a bit hotter over the next couple of days as high pressure briefly strengthens overhead. Highs are expected to reach the mid 90s on both Thursday and Friday. Thursday’s rain chances will be next to nil, with those chances only rebounding to about 20% by Friday.
This Weekend – Next Week
By this weekend and into next week, high pressure will be centered just to our north, leaving the door for disturbances and tropical moisture to move in from the east. With that in mind, we’ll be settling into a more unsettled pattern as daily rain chances reach 50% to 60% from Saturday through at least the mid part of next week. While there are no signs of a significant cold front moving through, the increased cloud cover and moisture may at least keep highs in the upper 80s by the second half of next week.
For now, official forecasts from NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center and model guidance generally show rain totals under two inches over the next seven days, but given the amount of moisture moving in from the east, we’ll need to keep an eye on the potential for some heavier rains by next week.
