FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tired of the heat? No sign of fall weather just yet

High pressure will dominate the weather for the next couple of days. The First Alert forecast for Thursday is a mainly dry one, with highs climbing into the mid 90°s for the afternoon. Fortunately, the humidity won’t be oppressive as afternoon dew points could slip down into the 60°s (“comfortable” by our local summer norms). However, even with the drier (less humid) afternoon air, heat index readings will still manage to make it into the triple digits for a few hours. Even Friday is mostly dry, with highs in the low to mid 90°s and rain chances at just 20%.