FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tired of the heat? No sign of fall weather just yet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few afternoon t-showers developed across the WAFB area Wednesday afternoon, but that action subsides into the evening. Expect mainly clear skies overnight and the same for the Thursday morning start with daybreak temperatures in the low 70°s for the Red Stick.
High pressure will dominate the weather for the next couple of days. The First Alert forecast for Thursday is a mainly dry one, with highs climbing into the mid 90°s for the afternoon. Fortunately, the humidity won’t be oppressive as afternoon dew points could slip down into the 60°s (“comfortable” by our local summer norms). However, even with the drier (less humid) afternoon air, heat index readings will still manage to make it into the triple digits for a few hours. Even Friday is mostly dry, with highs in the low to mid 90°s and rain chances at just 20%.
That changes as we head into the weekend and tropical moisture returns to the Gulf Coast region, fueling scattered to numerous showers Saturday and Sunday. Highs over the weekend will be in the low 90°s, and neither day looks to be an all-day washout. Just be ready for a pair of muggier, wetter days.
Rain chances will remain elevated for the better part of next week too, running from 60% to 70% from Monday through Wednesday and 50% or better Thursday and Friday. A weak cool front could make its way into the lower Mississippi Valley Monday, but that front is expected to stall over the region, helping to maintain the unsettled weather pattern for the work week.
In the western U.S., we continue to watch the paradox of widespread wildfires in a region that has experienced a burst of winter-like temperatures and even some significant snows. Unfortunately, none of that chilly air will make it into our part of the world.
The tropics continue to cook with the National Hurricane Center (NHC), watching four areas across the Atlantic basin.
Invest 94L is unlikely to earn the upgrade to a tropical depression, but will bring rains to the Carolina coast in the next couple of days.
Tropical storms Paulette and Rene continue to spin over the open Atlantic. Paulette now looks like it could pose a threat to Bermuda within the next five days and the U.S. east coast will need to monitor Paulette as forecast confidence as to where that tropical storm will go remains low beyond the weekend.
After briefly being downgraded to a tropical depression, Rene has returned to tropical storm strength. Fortunately, Rene does not look to be a landfall threat, although it could get near the Azores.
Lastly, a vigorous tropical wave is expected to move off the coast of Africa in the next day or so. Likely to be tagged as Invest 95L once it reaches the Atlantic waters, the NHC has already posted it with an 80% chance of development. It’s also noteworthy that another impressive tropical wave is just a few days behind soon to be 95L, a sign that the tropics intend to remain active for some time to come.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.