FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Steamy weather continues through the middle of the week; Showers possible around mid-day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Humidity is becoming a bit more noticeable as you head out the door Wednesday, Sept. 8. The morning will start off with temperatures in the mid 70s, a “feels like” (for some neighborhoods) already in the lower 80s.
Spotty to isolated showers are popping up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar, primetime will be around the noon hour and shortly thereafter.
Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to top out at 94 (heat index near 100).
Overnight, you can expect clear and dry conditions with a low of 75°.
Expect a return of the heat and humidity Thursday, Sept. 10 with limited rain chances and afternoon highs in the mid 90s.
