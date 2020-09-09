1 dead after shooting near downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is reported dead after an afternoon shooting on Convention Street, one block south of the Greyhound bus station in Baton Rouge.
Crews were called to the scene on Convention near 12th Street around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9.
A witness says he heard two gunshots and saw the victim fall to the ground.
Seconds later, he says the shooter stood over the victim and fired “five or six more shots” into his body.
The victim died at the scene of the shooting that unfolded on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses say the victim was frequently seen hanging around in the area where the shooting happened.
The gunman ran from the scene and was not apprehended.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.