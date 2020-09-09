Coaches, players anxiously await official decision on start of high school football in La.

Ascension Catholic Bulldogs (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Carmen Poe | September 9, 2020 at 4:57 AM CDT - Updated September 9 at 6:23 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High school players, coaches, and parents are anxiously awaiting a decision from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association’s executive committee meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9 on whether or not there will be a high school football season this fall.

The committee is expected to make the final decision on rules and guidelines to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 at games.

Ascension Catholic Head Coach Benny Saia discusses preparing for football season while awaiting decision from LHSAA

LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine had previously proposed for high school football teams to start playing games Oct. 8.

Louisiana’s high school volleyball teams, which are also under the direction of the LHSAA, started playing games Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Coaches and players will learn Wednesday if they will, in fact, start playing football in October and can start full-contact drills.

Two high school football coaches, Benny Saia of Ascension Catholic High School and Travis Bourgeois of Episcopal School of Baton Rouge, will join WAFB’s Carmen Poe during the six o’clock hour of 9News This Morning to discuss how they preparing for the season.

