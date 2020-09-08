With opt outs changing the LSU football roster, who steps in?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The opt out has significantly changed LSU’s roster the in thelast week. Sure-fire first-round pick Ja’Marr Chase, and big-time NFL prospect Tyler Shelvin both left the program to get ready for the league.
“Obviously everyone’s situation is different. Ja’Marr had a different situation than Tyler. I talked to them both. They told me the reasons why they wanted to leave. Obviously that’s up to them if they want to talk to him about that. They both had legitimate reasons why they left the team. It was hard. It was hard for both of them. Ja’Marr, it was really had for him to leave the team, and it was hard for Tyler. Those guys obviously talked to their family’s and made a decision. So, that’s their decision. Guys are going to opt out for different reasons. That’s the time we’re living in. We have guys that are going to step up. There’s opportunities for new guys to come in,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
So who’s next? Receiver Terrace Marshall’s NFL stock could skyrocket this fall with Chase moving on to NFL.
“That’s what we discussed. If there’s any position that could take that, it would be the wide receivers and the defensive line. Because we had a lot of depth there. A guy a lot of people don’t talk about that’s a great player is Terrace Marshall. There’s 200 balls between Jefferson and Ja’Marr that’s got to be caught. These guys are eager to catch it man. Kayshon Boutte, Koy Moore, those guys have stuck out. Jontre Kirklin, Racey McMath, and Terrace Marshall. This is their time. I think what you’re going to see is, guys are going to step up, and there’s going to be one superstar we don’t know about it, because it’s his time,” said Orgeron.
That defensive line could see a major addition on National Signing Day. The No. 1 recruit in the country, Korey Foreman, visited LSU’s campus this weekend. The defensive end is the crown jewel of the ’21 class.
“I think LSU would love to land the No. 1 player in the country. I think it’s a really highly regarded, elite defensive end. I don’t think Coach O or Coach Pelini is going to say no to that kind of talent. The fact that Maason is so strong on LSU is a factor. He was able to visit Georgia. He was connected to USC, because he’s from L.A. He’s connected to Oregon, they recruit California very well. People are also saying Clemson and Alabama are in the mix. So it’s a lot of heavyweights fighting it out for him,” said Rivals recruiting writer Sam Spiegelman.
