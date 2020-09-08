Who’s starting for Coach O’s LSU Tigers?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This summer wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin, safety Kary Vincent, Jr., and defensive end Neil Farrell, Jr. all opted of the 2020 season.
Plus, defensive end Justin Turner, and TK McClendon entered the transfer portal.
The starting-22 for the Tigers looks a little different now with their matchup against Mississippi State less than three weeks away.
Between Coach Orgeron interviews, sizing up the roster on my own, here’s the projected starting offense and defense for LSU.
OFFENSE:
QB-Myles Brennan
RB-Chris Curry
TE-Arik Gilbert
WR-Terrace Marshall, Jr.
WR-Racey McMath
WR-Kayshon Boutte
LT-Dare Rosenthal
LG-Ed Ingram
C-Liam Shanahan
RG-Chasen Hines
RT-Austin Deculus
DEFENSE:
DE: Travez Moore
DT: Glen Logan
DT: Apu Ika
DE: Andre Anthony
LB: Damone Clark
LB: Micah Baskerville
LB: Jabril Cox
CB: Derek Stingley, Jr.
CB: Cordale Flott
S: Mo Hampton
S: Jacoby Stevens
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.