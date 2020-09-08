Sean Fazende analyzes the Saints 53-man roster

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - So cut day in the NFL has come and gone, and the Saints roster is now set, sort of.
The truth is, NFL rosters are always fluid. But the saints did make some crucial calls with their decisions.
Let’s start with the obvious, start at the top.
At wide receiver, where we know the stars are Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, Tre’Quan Smith had a solid camp. While Deonte Harris proved he can be more than just a return man.
But the most heated battle was for the fifth and final spot. It appears undrafted free agent Marquez Callaway won that competition, and beat out players like Austin Carr, Emmanuel butler, Lil’Jordan Humprhey, and Bennie Fowler.
Callway wasn’t the only undrafted rookie to find their way to the 53. Along a very deep defensive line, The Saints kept defensive tackle Malcolm Roach over veterans like Margus Hunt or Mario Edwards. Edwards ending up signing in Chicago. As expected, Carl Granderson made his way on at defensive end after a strong camp..
On the offensive line, the first six were set, ut the saints kept three more around. With Ethan Greenidge, Will Clapp, and Derrick Kelly. Earning the final spots, veteran James Hurst is on the commisioner’s suspended list for the first four games.
At linebacker, Kiko Alonso will start the season on the PUP list. With him not counting towards the 53, the Saints kept six. With Chase Hansen getting the final nod over Joe Bachie and Andrew Dowell.
Given the hoops Sean Payton went through to draft Tommy Stevens in the 7th round. He garnered a lot of attention during training camp. He played well at times, but didn’t make the final cut. He did get re-signed to the practice squad..
In the secondary, here were no real surprises. Short of last year’s sixth-round pick Saquan Hampton getting the waive/injured designation. He’s since cleared waivers and returned to the Saints practice squad.
