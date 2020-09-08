Saints, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson makes Forbes list of richest people in America

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson makes it on this year’s Forbes list of the richest people in America.
The 73-year-old came in at number 249 with a net worth of $3.3 billion.
She shares that ranking with 10 other people.
Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos ranks number one on this year’s list with a net worth of $179 billion.
Rounding out the top five are Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Warren Buffett, and Larry Ellison.
Gayle Benson is the only person on the list to reach that status related to a professional sports team.
