Orgeron talks scrimmage, recruiting, and more

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron held his weekly Zoom meeting with sports journalists on Tuesday, September 8 to discuss the latest happenings with the Tigers.
Orgeron started off talking about the scrimmage, which he called Preseason Game 1, that was held Friday in Tiger Stadium. He said he thought the team played well on both sides but the defense got more pressure than it had been getting during fall camp. He said true freshman tight end Arik Gilbert looked phenomenal on a couple of big-time plays and quarterback Myles Brennan played well.
Overall, the staff is very pleased with Brennan, according to Orgeron. He added there are areas that still need improvement. His command of the offense, pocket presence, seeing the field a little better, quicker decision-making, and knowing where to go with the ball presnap are some of the next steps they are looking at in his development but all of those things take experience, Orgeron added.
On the topic of recruiting, Orgeron said some great leaders have already committed and some other outstanding players thinking about signing with LSU. Recruiting remains in an official dead period so no one with the LSU program can have contact with high school players while they are on a visit. Over the weekend, 14 highly-touted prospects arranged to visit the campus together. Orgeron said the group did lots of great things together and he thought it was beneficial, from what he’s hearing. He added there is still work to do because he still doesn’t know if recruits will be able to attend games or if he and other coaches will be able to go see prospects play. LSU currently has 18 commitments now, with seven more to go. The early signing period is still in December.
Orgeron said Terrace Marshall Jr. is the Tigers' No. 1 receiver and Racey McMath is No. 2. He added it looks like freshman Kayshon Boutte will step in at the No. 3 spot to fill the void left by Ja’Marr Chase. Orgeron added Gilbert will also be a pass-catching threat.
Orgeron said they plan right now is to use a running back by committee approach. He said he sees using all three backs - Tyrion Davis-Price, Chris Curry, and John Emery Jr. - at the beginning of the season. He added a fourth back may even join the rotation. He said they will use the best back in a particular situation but if one guy gets hot, he will stay in the game. He said Emery has made tremendous improvements and has not had the same types of ball security issues as when he first arrived in Baton Rouge. Emery has been catching the ball out of the backfield and doing well in pass protection, according to Orgeron.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.