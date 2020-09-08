Orgeron talks scrimmage, recruiting, and more

On the topic of recruiting, Orgeron said some great leaders have already committed and some other outstanding players thinking about signing with LSU. Recruiting remains in an official dead period so no one with the LSU program can have contact with high school players while they are on a visit. Over the weekend, 14 highly-touted prospects arranged to visit the campus together. Orgeron said the group did lots of great things together and he thought it was beneficial, from what he’s hearing. He added there is still work to do because he still doesn’t know if recruits will be able to attend games or if he and other coaches will be able to go see prospects play. LSU currently has 18 commitments now, with seven more to go. The early signing period is still in December.