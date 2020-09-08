LifeShare Blood Center hosting donation drives due to ongoing critical blood shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LifeShare Blood Center is hosting several mobile blood drives to try to get as many donations as possible due to an ongoing major blood shortage. LifeShare is currently supplying blood to three different hospitals in the Lake Charles area that were affected by Hurricane Laura. Many people have already donated supplies to the hurricane victims, but now, blood donations are needed as well.
“The centers in Lake Charles got shut down because of Hurricane Laura and they are currently supplying three hospitals in the Lake Charles area. All the centers in Louisiana and two in Texas are having to push our already short supply over there just to meet the demands of those hospitals so they can keep up with what they need,” said Michael Pena, director of the LifeShare Blood Center.
LifeShare says it’s following all CDC guidelines to keep donors safe. Donors are required to wear a face mask while donating.
WAFB’s Breanne Bizette has more tonight from donors on 9News at 5.
