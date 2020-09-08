Law enforcement hopeful Real Time Crime Center will help after violent weekend in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Labor Day weekend was very busy in terms of violent crimes in Baton Rouge, so what can law enforcement to do to help address the issue?
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson talked with officers Tuesday, Sept. 8 at the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters about the Real Time Crime Center, where they have been collecting data about crimes across the city. The purpose is to help put extra resources and greater police presence in hot spot areas.
Although the center does not necessarily stop crimes from happening, officers say they’re hopeful it will help deter violence, especially after such a busy weekend in terms of crime.
RELATED STORIES
“This past weekend, we know that there’s been shooting incidents that have occurred. We’re going to take that data we’ve gotten from the past weekend and make adjustments for this upcoming weekend. We have specific areas that we know of that we have reviewed today that we’re going to have officers that are going to attempt to stop crime from happening,” said Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely, spokesperson for BRPD.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson has a closer look into the center and just how effective it has been for law enforcement tonight on 9News at 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.