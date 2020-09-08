High school volleyball in La. gets underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High school volleyball began around Louisiana on Tuesday, September 8 and under the current guidelines, gym capacity is limited to a maximum of 50 people, including players and staff.
Over at St. Joseph’s Academy, parents had to watch the contests through the a Facebook live stream, with some choosing to watch while sitting in the school parking lot.
“It’s definitely different,” said Omar Garcia, a parent. “It does not have the same feel. I do not feel like I can support my daughter like I normally have in the past. So, there is definitely some frustration there.”
Parents also said while it’s tough not being in attendance, the important thing is that their kids get to play and get to return to a sense of normalcy.
The St. Joseph’s Redstickers went on to defeat the St. Amant Gators, 3-1.
