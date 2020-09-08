Governor says there is no 'difference of opinion’ between him and LSU on Tiger Stadium seating capacity

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 8 that he did not know any of any “difference of opinion” between his administration and LSU about the capacity of Tiger Stadium for the 2020 college football season.
When asked about his thoughts on seating capacity, Edwards said “his thoughts were in line with the other [SEC] schools.”
“I am looking at 25% [capacity],” he said. “But understanding that whatever decision we make today, it’s always going to be subject as to what’s going on in respect to COVID between now and then. And certainly, we want to make an announcement that would hold true.”
Edwards added that LSU’s official decision on the seating capacity for Tiger Stadium had not yet been released.
He also cautioned that Louisiana has had more cases of COVID-19 per capita than other states in the SEC.
LSU football is scheduled to play an all-SEC schedule for the 2020 season, beginning with Miss. State on Sept. 26.
