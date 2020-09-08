FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like temps continue; 4 features being tracking in the tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Most of the WAFB area stayed dry through Tuesday with afternoon high temperatures reaching 90° to the low 90°s. But the humidity stayed a little lower through the day than expected, with peak heat index numbers running in the low to mid 90°s.
With a little luck, the humidity will only creep up slightly over the next couple of days. The Storm Team is expecting highs in the low 90°s Wednesday and the mid 90°s Thursday, but rain chances both days are expected to run at 20% or less.
As we head into Friday and the weekend, however, Gulf moisture will be on the rise, prompting a return of summer-like humidity and providing fuel for more widespread rains. Set rain chances at 30% for Friday afternoon, with rain probabilities running at 50% to 60% for Saturday and Sunday.
A cold front will be approaching Louisiana from the northwest over the weekend and into Monday. Unfortunately, instead of delivering a welcomed departure from the summer-like heat and humidity, it looks like the front may stall over the state rather than push through to the Gulf. As a result, the Storm Team’s outlook into next week maintains rain chances at 50% to 60% from Monday through Thursday. While the forecast calls for a good coverage by showers and thunderstorms from the weekend deep into next week, severe weather outbreaks are not a major concern at this time, and the pattern does not look like one that would create a significant flooding issue.
Sadly, a “taste of autumn” is not a part of the 10-day forecast but we could see some minor relief as daily highs drop into the upper 80°s next week rather than the 90°s.
The tropics remain quite active as we approach the climatological peak of hurricane season (Sept. 10). Tropical Storm Paulette and Rene continue to churn in the tropical Atlantic, but appear unlikely to become landfall threats.
Invest 94L in the western Atlantic seems destined to make landfall along the southeast U.S. coast in the next two to three days. Strengthening into a tropical depression or tropical storm before reaching the coast seems unlikely at this time, but coastal residents of both North and South Carolina need to pay attention to this system.
Lastly, a tropical wave over Africa roughly two days from reaching the open Atlantic is already given a 70% chance for tropical cyclone development by the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
