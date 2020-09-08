FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Summer-like temps continue; 4 features being tracking in the tropics

A cold front will be approaching Louisiana from the northwest over the weekend and into Monday. Unfortunately, instead of delivering a welcomed departure from the summer-like heat and humidity, it looks like the front may stall over the state rather than push through to the Gulf. As a result, the Storm Team’s outlook into next week maintains rain chances at 50% to 60% from Monday through Thursday. While the forecast calls for a good coverage by showers and thunderstorms from the weekend deep into next week, severe weather outbreaks are not a major concern at this time, and the pattern does not look like one that would create a significant flooding issue.