FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A humid start to the post-Labor Day workweek

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a pleasantly mild Labor Day morning yesterday, it’s not quite as cool but still nice for Tuesday, Sept. 8 as you head out the door.
Instead of starting off in the mid 60s, we’re in the lower 70s, which is actually where we “ought to be” this time of year.
Not many umbrellas will be needed today with only a 10%-20% chance of spotty to isolated showers. Expect the day to be hot and a bit more humidity with a high temperature topping out at 93.
Overnight, mostly clear skies, our low will drop into the mid 70s. Tomorrow, expect sunshine in the morning with partly cloudy with a 20% coverage of rain/storms during the afternoon, a high Wednesday in the lower 90s.
