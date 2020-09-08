FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few afternoon storms return; tracking 4 systems in the tropics

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our drier, good-feeling air is on the way out and will get quickly replaced by our typical late-summer muggies for the remainder of the week. As Gulf moisture makes a comeback, we can also expect the return of a few afternoon storms.
Today’s Forecast
Isolated showers and t-storms will be possible by this afternoon as Gulf moisture begins its inland march. It will still be hot, with highs in the low-mid 90s and heat index values near 100°.
Rest of This Week
We’ll see some daily fluctuations in moisture around the area, leading to slight up and down fluctuations in rain coverage. Daily rain chances will vary from 10%-30% from Wednesday through Friday, with muggier mornings in the mid 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s.
This Weekend – Next Week
High pressure loosens its grip by this weekend and we’ll see occasional disturbances moving in from the east. With that, it looks like we’ll be headed into a more unsettled pattern, with daily rain chances running 50%-60% from Saturday through much of next week. We may see some slight heat relief by the mid part of next week, with highs in the upper 80s.
Tropical Update
We continue to track 4 systems in the tropics today, but the good news is that none appear to be much of a threat to our part of the world. Paulette and Rene are both still tropical storms as of Tuesday morning and it appears most likely that both will remain over the open Atlantic.
An area of disturbed weather a few hundred miles southwest of Bermuda is given a 40% chance of development as of Tuesday morning. This system will likely track toward the Carolinas by late in the week.
And finally, a strong tropical wave is expected to emerge from Africa by Thursday. This system is already given a 70% chance of development with most models on board with that potential. It looks as though we could see another wave or two emerge from Africa behind this one in the coming days with some potential for development, but given the location, we have plenty of time to monitor these features.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.