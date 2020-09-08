DSNAP now available for Hurricane Laura victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday, Sept. 8 that low-income Louisiana residents recovering from Hurricane Laura could be eligible for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) benefits.
Households not normally eligible for SNAP benefits was qualify for DSNAP if they meet certain income limits and have qualifying disaster-related expenses.
“This administration is committed to ensuring that the people of Louisiana can get the food they need as they recover from the hurricane’s damage and disruption,” USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue said. “DSNAP will provide additional support for our neighbors in the Bayou State. We’re with them now and will be throughout the recovery.”
Click here for details about the program and information on how to apply.
*Note: The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) website may not be updated at this time. If residents see a message saying Louisiana is not currently authorized for DSNAP, they should still preregister for the program.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.