Deadline to opt-in for EBR Parish Schools System’s all-virtual model is Sept. 8

Deadline to opt-in for EBR Parish Schools System’s all-virtual model is Sept. 8
WMC FILE photo of virtual learning (Source: WMC Action News 5)
By Nick Gremillion | September 8, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT - Updated September 8 at 5:55 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents who want their children to participate in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s all-virtual learning model for the 2020-2021 school year must submit the opt-in form before the end of Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Click here to complete the virtual opt-in form.

School officials say if a family would like to opt back into in-person learning at a later date, they should communicate with their child’s assigned school.

Officials also say parents who completed the opt-in form before the school year began, should resubmit the opt-in form before the end of Tuesday, Sept. 8 for their child to remain in virtual learning.

RELATED: EBR Parish School System to transition to hybrid learning model after Labor Day

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.