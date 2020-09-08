Deadline to opt-in for EBR Parish Schools System’s all-virtual model is Sept. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Parents who want their children to participate in the East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s all-virtual learning model for the 2020-2021 school year must submit the opt-in form before the end of Tuesday, Sept. 8.
School officials say if a family would like to opt back into in-person learning at a later date, they should communicate with their child’s assigned school.
Officials also say parents who completed the opt-in form before the school year began, should resubmit the opt-in form before the end of Tuesday, Sept. 8 for their child to remain in virtual learning.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.