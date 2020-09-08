1 dead, 2 Lake Charles evacuees arrested after fatal shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are on the scene of a homicide near the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Canal Street.
NOPD reported the shooting just before 1 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.
NOPD has confirmed that two people were detained at the scene and have been brought in for questioning.
According NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, the victim and both people that have been detained are Hurricane Laura evacuees from Lake Charles.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.